Conductor Fell On Critical Equipment Cause Of Monday Night Dumsor —GRIDCO Begs

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has apologised and explained reasons for April 15th late night power Outages.

In a press released signed by the Head of Public Relations for GRIDCo, Albert Kwesi Quainoo, GRIDCo explained that the power outage was due to a conductor falling on a critical equipment within the Achimota substation.

He however confirmed that some consumers have had their lights back within two hours of the incident. Nevertheless, GRIDCo staff are still working to restore power back to consumers who are still without light.

Read the press release below

PRESS RELEASE

SYSTEM DISTURBANCES OF APRIL 15, 2019

Tema, April 16, 2019

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) announces for the information of the general public that challenges experienced by electricity consumers late last night was as a result of a conductor falling on a critical equipment within the Achimota Substation.

Power to some consumers was restored within two hours of the incident. However some limited customers are still without power as GRIDCo technical staff are on site to bring the equipment back into service.

GRIDCo regrets and apologizes for the inconvenience caused to consumers.

Albert Kwesi Quainoo

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS