Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on fire

The famous Paris cathedral Notre Dame is up in flames. While the cause is not yet known, officials nearby told RFI it's likely related to renovations the 850 year old Gothic building is currently undergoing.

Images on social media have already been making the rounds.

Even the US President Donald Trump felt sentimental about this iconic church going up in flames:

Just last year, the popular tourist spot put out a call for funds to save the cathedral.

It had begun to crumble.

Last week as part of the effort to bring back its youthful glow, 16 of the intricate statues were airlifted before being prepared to be sent south to the country where they will be restored.

Built between the years 1163 and 1345, Notre-Dame is one of the most popular tourist sites in Paris, drawing around 13 million people every year.