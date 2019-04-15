Five Killed In Sunday’s Downpour

Atleast five people have been confirmed dead following about a 3-hour long downpour on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), a six-year-old child was found dead at Sowutuom during the rain.

A middle-aged man was also found dead at Ablekuma, while another was found at Odorna in Adabraka, all in the Greater Accra region.

The Organization told Citi News that there were reports of a missing military pickup with passengers in its bucket at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman.

“We are still searching for the child's body. At Circle Odorna, two people drowned and one body has been found. It is actually about 5 people that are confirmed dead. Where the Army pickup fell, another body was found aside the three people in the bucket of the pickup,” the PRO of NADMO, George Awusi told Citi News.

Sunday’s rains left many areas in Accra flooded.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued an earlier alert over the rains indicating that “a rainstorm at the southern portions of Togo is forecast to affect places in the southern half of the country.”

The rainstorm according to the Agency affected areas such as Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and its environs in the Volta Region.

In the Eastern Region, areas such as Koforidua, Begoro and Nkawkaw were also affected.

Dodowa, Amasama, Afienya and many areas in Accra also experienced the downpour.

Last week, a similar incident left five people dead in Accra, raising concerns over the preparedness of the city for the 2019 rainy season which has been predicted to be more intense compared to what was experienced in 2018.

One person was also reported dead and several houses damaged following last week’s rainstorm that hit the Kintampo North Municipality of Bono East Region.

Several houses and some stores at the Kintampo Market were destroyed and 13 people also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

Expect more thunderstorms with heavy rains – Meteo service warns

The Meteorological Service Department had earlier on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains as the country moves into the raining season.

In an interview with Citi News, Head of Forecasting at the Meteorological Service Department, Joseph Portuphy said Ghanaians should brace themselves for more rainfall in the middle belt and coastal areas.

“We are now in the rainy season, so definitely we should be expecting more of this. Especially those of us in the middle part of the country- the forest zone. Every three days we should be expecting more rains. Those along the coastal areas should also expect rains every five to six days.”

–citinewsroom