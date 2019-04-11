Kintampo Accident: Garu To Hold Service For Lost Souls

Emmanuel Asore Avoka

An inter-denominational service will be held in the Garu District of the Upper East Region for persons who lost their lives in the recent Kintampo accident which claimed over 50 lives.

In its bid to support the grieving families to bid a befitting farewell to their departed relations, the Garu District Assembly is organizing the inter-denominational service which is expected to be attended by the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday April 13, 2019.

Some other members of government, including the Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Patience Abayage and members of the Garu District Assembly are also expected to attend the service.

In an interview, the District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Asore Avoka, said all is set and the assembly is committed to providing the platform for the people of the district to mourn with the bereaved families.

So far, 47 families from the district have presented the names of their deceased relations to the assembly and have expressed their willingness to participate in the inter-denominational church service.

On Friday, March 22, a bus with passengers from the Garu District collided with another bus with passengers who were travelling to the Upper East Region.

It has since been reported that many communities and some districts in the Upper East Region were adversely affected by the accident. However, Garu is the most affected district hence the inter-denomination service to console the bereaved families and friends.

---Daily Guide