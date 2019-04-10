People Living with Disability Receives Support

The Ajumako Enyan Essam District Assembly has spent about Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHȻ100,000.00) in support of over 100 People Living With Disabilities to engage in Income generating activities, education and other businesses in the District.

This second presentation which should have been done in the last quarter of 2018 is the highest of the donations for last year.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the District Chief Executive, Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko reiterated government commitment in supporting PLWD and creating a fair opportunity for all.

According to him gone were the days' people failed to account for monies in their custody hence, misuse it for personal expenditure thus, failing to ensure consistent development of their individual lives.

He said government as part of a promise to improve the livelihood of PLWD increased the disability fund by 50% from 30%, with the hope of going up further.

He observed it was unwise to educate or train people in artisanship without providing them with working tools. For this reason, government and the assembly have decided to supply working tools to such persons to have a sustainable livelihood;

Additionally, PLWD who are into artisanship would be mobilized to train other colleagues interested in learning a trade.

The Chairman of the Federation of PLWD, Mr. Isaac Eshun on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the assembly and government for the support but, hinted that a monitoring team would conduct a monitoring exercise to ensure that previous beneficiaries were making profit of what they received.

He added, disability is not inability hence, those who have relegated themselves to the background should have a rethink and believe in themselves that they can do something profitable with their lives.

The Chairman of the Social Services Committee of the assembly, Mr. Noah Osei-Asenso, emphasized that financial support given to members was not for free hence, the monitoring team would ensure that support given is put to good use adding that current beneficiaries would be monitored as well.

Some beneficiaries of previous donations testified to the tremendous improvement they have experienced ever since and thanked the government for it.

Items distributed included Plastic Chairs, Student Mattresses, Pepper and Fufu milling Machines, Spraying and Welding Machines, Farming implements, Fridges and others. Whilst cash donations between Five Hundred (GHȻ500.00) and Two Thousand (GHȻ 2,000.00) were given to Students and other individuals who wanted to do other businesses.

By Raymond Kwofie