More Dumsor Begins Tomorrow

Ghana is expected to face more power outages tomorrow, Thursday April 11, 2019. Power Distribution Services (PDS) made the announcement. The cuts are on the orders of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The move is to enable GRIDCo to construct a 330kV overhead line between Kumasi and Aboadze.

The power outage, DGN Online understands, will last for six consecutive days – from Thursday, 11th April – Wednesday, 17th April. Lights will be off from 8 AM – 4 PM.

The affected areas, according to PDS, include Tarkwa, Bogoso, Asawinso and Juaboso, among others.

Just last week, PDS released a list of areas that would experience outages during the weekend.

Those areas included Osu, Ablekuma and the Airport City Enclave. The outage lasted roughly 12 hours.

