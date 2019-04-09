Cadres demand Affiliation In NDC

The Cadres and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists are demanding that they are made an affiliate of the party.

This according to the Movement would help motivate cadres who are disillusioned and therefore sitting on the fence, to get on board and become fully committed to the advancement of the Party and its ideals.

In a communique issued after a delegates conference at Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, the Cadres also demanded justice for Cadres of the National Mobilization Programme (NMP), Non-Formal Education Division (NFED) and other agencies in which cadres served, and their accrued but unpaid entitlements for the valuable services they rendered to the country.

“We will work to develop programmes and initiatives to ensure democratic funding of the party to ensure that a narrow funding basis does not unfairly empower wealthy members and distort internal democracy within the Party”, it said.

The Movement also promise to nurture the culture and practice of paying dues regularly in order to ensure active mass participation in the smooth running of the party without fear or favour.

Below is the Communique issued by the Cadres and NDC activists, signed by Antwi-Bosiako Sekyere, the Coordinator.

Cadres of the National Democratic Congress;

Having met at the Capital View Hotel, Koforidua, under the theme: Re-tracing the spirit of probity and accountability – The role of Cadres, Having reviewed the national situation, including the downward trend of the economy, with worsening exchange rates, increasing cost of living and dwindling real income, coupled with rising unemployment.

Having deliberated extensively on the National Democratic Revolution so far, and committed a continuing vanguard role in the National Democratic Revolution for the attainment of social justice, grassroots participatory democracy, political accountability, and social problem solving; thereby providing a voice for the vulnerable and the excluded in our society;

Having critically examined the historical role of the Cadres in the establishment of the National Democratic Congress, based on the principles of social justice, participatory democracy, collective grassroots approaches to social problem solving, probity and accountability;

Committed to greater cadre activism to protect the national democratic revolution and the Party’s progressive social democratic roots and traditions;

Do hereby commit as follows, that:

1. We will work to conscientize members on the national democratic revolution, the tenets of social democracy, the Party history, and its commitment to social justice, probity, and accountability.

2. We will work to build vibrant, functional, community responsive, and relevant Party branches as the bedrock of our party organization, and the focal point around which all party activities must revolve.

3. We will work to develop programmes and projects to develop the next generation of party cadres through seminars, workshops and town hall meetings to deepen their social democratic practice and social leadership.

4. We will work to support youth groups within our communities, upon a clear national democratic platform, into a critical force within the party.

5. The Cadre Movement must be made an affiliate of the party. This will motivate cadres who are disillusioned and therefore sitting on the fence, to get on board and become fully committed to the advancement of the Party and its ideals.

6. We will demand justice for Cadres of the National Mobilization Programme (NMP), Non-Formal Education Division (NFED) and other agencies in which cadres served, and their accrued but unpaid entitlements for the valuable services they rendered to the country.

7. We will work to develop programmes and initiatives to ensure democratic funding of the party to ensure that a narrow funding basis does not unfairly empower wealthy members and distort internal democracy within the Party. We will nurture the culture and practice of paying dues regularly in order to ensure active mass participation in the smooth running of the party without fear or favour. 8. We will work to develop programmes to check unemployment amongst the youth which poses an existential threat to the social fabric of the nation and the security of the country. This needs to be tackled without any further delay or reservation. We will assist the Party to develop policy focused on creating decent jobs for the teeming, eager, and restive unemployed youth.

We call on the office of the Founder and Chairman of the Council of Elders, the Leader and Flagbearer of the party and the Functional Executive Committee of the party to assist in the realization of this Communique.

SIGNED

Antwi-Bosiako Sekyere

Coordinator, Cadres and NDC Activists