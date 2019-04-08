Minority To Match Gov't Boot-For-Boot Witht Interference In Public Universities

Prof. Gyampo is a vociferous critic on national issues. In one post, the lecturer said: “…we would resist [the] attempt to touch our academic freedom with our blood.”

In a reply to critics of the draft bill, however, PRO of the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said the draft has been sent to the universities for their input so they can express their reservations via that platform.

He added that the Ministry is not even obliged to send the draft to them before sending it to parliament.

But in response, the Prof said “the draft bill sounds like asking me to make input into your proposal to rape my wife. Who does that? It can’t be up for input.”

A law professor, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua who spoke on Joy FM’s also expressed reservations on the draft bill.

He said should the government have majority on University Councils they would indirectly influence appointments, financial commitments and the universities’ relation with other external bodies as Council is ceased with the power do these.

—Myjoyonline