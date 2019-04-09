General News | Apr 9, 2019 Rainstorm Uproot Trees, Crashes Car, Blocks Road Staff Writer The tree crushed the car beyond repair. The impact shattered the windscreen of the car but “fortunately, there was no one in the car when the tree fell on it,” a resident said. Commuters on the road especially in the Bishop Bowers area tell Joy News the tree has blocked the road, causing a traffic jam. The tree was completely uprooted by the storm —Myjoyonline
