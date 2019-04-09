Modern Ghana logo

Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Apr 9, 2019

Rainstorm Uproot Trees, Crashes Car, Blocks Road

Staff Writer
The tree crushed the car beyond repair.
The impact shattered the windscreen of the car but “fortunately, there was no one in the car when the tree fell on it,” a resident said.

Commuters on the road especially in the Bishop Bowers area tell Joy News the tree has blocked the road, causing a traffic jam.

The tree was completely uprooted by the storm

—Myjoyonline

