Deceiving Ghanaians Will Haunt You In 2020 – NDC To NPP

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the New Patriotic Party’s that the attempt to deceive Ghanaians by announcing reduction of the import tariffs will expose them come 2020 general elections.

Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at an economic management team town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, assured government has slashed import tariffs by 50% as well as the import value of vehicles by 30% effective today Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Speaking at the NDC’s Public Lecture on the Ghanaian Economy in reaction to the Vice-President’s Lecture yesterday, Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo has said the announcement of import tariffs cut is just a ploy to deceive Ghanaians.

“Your Excellency, while the people of Ghana were jubilating yesterday especially our brothers and sisters who are into import to distributive trade, I reminiscent the days of the first budget of the NPP in 2017 when the people of Abbosey Okai were jubilating over the scrapping of import duties.

“I said to myself yesterday that this is the second deceit that will hang the NPP forever in 2020”, Hon. Isaac Adongo stated.

The Bolga MP further revealed that Ghana’s economy is in a bad state to the point that it has to borrow in order to meet our consumption needs.

He stressed that things are looking bad for the country especially when the cedi is still one of the worst performing currencies in the world.