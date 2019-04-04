Young Politicians & Leaders Network-Global announces management Appointments in Ghana.

EMMANUEL ADDO

The Chief Executive of the Young Politicians & Leaders Network-Global in an effort to achieve its mission has made strategic appointments to its leadership team in Ghana.

All management members come on board with extensive direction relevant to the operations of Young Politicians & Leaders Network.

Patrick Bondzi Fynn has been appointed as the Programmes Director in charge of Young Africans Leaders’ Summit.

Genevieve Pearl Duncan has been appointed as the Programmes Director in charge of Kickstart Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Priscie Delase Adenyikor has been appointed as the Executive Secretary for Ghana Operations.

Benjamin Hagan Acquah has been appointed as the Media & Publicity Co-Director.

Eugene Dsane-Laryea has been appointed as the Media & Publicity Co-Director.

Douglas Boateng has been appointed as the Media & Publicity Co-Director.

Divine Kporha has been appointed as the Programmes Director in charge of Biannual Lectures.

Yaw Sekyere Nuamah has been appointed as the Programmes Director in charge of Future Leaders Fellowship Programme.

Felicia Esperanza Yakubu has been appointed as our Membership Co-Director.

Alberta Ayeley Emaziah has been appointed as our Membership Co-Director.

Young Politicians & Leaders Network accepted over 100 applications within a month of advertising for above positions and 38 were shortlisted to be interviewed.

Company Brief

The Young Politicians & Leaders Network Ltd-Global is a registered company in the UK and Ghana and operates as a non-governmental and non-profit organization with a goal of nurturing, providing mentorship and training aspiring young politicians or political leaders, student leaders, social movement activists, aspiring young entrepreneurs or young entrepreneurs and facilitating the development of the next generation of leadership at all levels.

Young Politicians & Leaders Network is a certified Social Enterprise in UK by Social Enterprise UK.

Young Politicians & Leaders Network is NOT a political organization and it is not affiliated to any political party.

Young people are usually marginalized in the national political process because of their age, limited opportunities, and lack of experience and as such this network seeks to bridge the gap and help the youth to become good political leaders.

We seek to be the world’s leading network that trains, mentors and prepares young leaders for politics, diplomacy and entrepreneurship.

One of the major challenges facing the youth in Africa is unemployment. The Young Politicians & Leaders Network believes that in helping solve this huge challenge, inculcating the culture of entrepreneurship, providing the needed support, training, mentorship and facilitation will greatly help in solving the huge unemployment problem on the continent. This, YPLN will do through its flagship programme called, KickStart Entrepreneurship Challenge.

YPLN aims to become a worldwide network of young politicians and leaders.

The Young Politicians and Leaders Network exist to provide a platform where youth in politics and industry leaders can share innovative ideas and form a common front to champion the course of the youth.

Kindly visit our website; www.yplnetwork.com/executive-leadership-team/ for full bio.