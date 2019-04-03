Police Arrests Rapist Gang

Two suspected rapists, Daniel Ackan, 34, and his accomplice, a certain Faith, have been arrested by the police who have allegedly been involved in 11 robberies.

The gang's feature is raping its victims before fleeing with their cash booty worth more than GH¢2 millions, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General CID, told the media yesterday when she engaged journalists for a briefing.

Their sprees ended on March 9, 2019, when they were arrested by the police, thus drawing the curtains over their 12-month episode.

The two were responsible for the robbery of 10 British nationals who arrived in Ghana on December 7, 2018, to do charitable work.

On December 8, 2018, three robbers attacked them at their residence at Kokrobite, leaving them lying face down as they stole 11 mobile phones, mini Ipads, wedding rings, £180 and collected their ATM cards.

They also stole GH¢940,000 and bolted after raping at gunpoint six ladies including five British ladies.

