Zoomlion, Nativity YAF Clean Up La

The Young Adults' Fellowship of the Presby Church of Ghana, Nativity Congregation, La, Accra undertook a clean-up exercise on Saturday as part of activities marking the 2019 edition of the YAF Week.

The clean-up exercise, which marks the pre-launch of the weeklong celebrations under the theme, “Go and make disciples of all nations: rekindling the spirit of evangelism in the church today,” sought to educate inhabitants in the catchment areas of the church to adhere to cleanliness.

The clean-up exercise was supported by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Sanitation Department of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

During the exercise, the participants desilted drains from 'Borla' Junction to Palm wine Junction in La, Accra.

The resident pastor of the church, Rev. Daniel Lankai Lawson, who took part in the exercise, commended the planning committee of the week celebrations for undertaking such an activity, stressing that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana's main focus for the year is to 'make disciples of all nations, but this can't be realised if the people to witness are sick and dying from filth.

Speaking to this reporter after the clean-up, the President of the group, Patricia Addy, thanked the sponsors for supporting the La Nativity YAF and allowing themselves to be used by God to touch the lives of those in the area through the clean-up exercise.

Chairman of the planning committee, Alfredos Anyetei, bemoaned the attitude of some of the residents who did not partake in the desilting of drains in front of their homes and shops.

—Daily Guide