NPP News | Mar 30, 2019

Second Lady Commissions New Maternity Block For Kpandai

Hassan Nankwe
The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Miss Bawumia Samira has commended Hon. Mathew Nyindam, Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency and First Deputy Majority Whip of Parliament for providing funding for construction of the new maternity block to provide the health care needs of people in the Kpandai District.

The new block was funded with part of the MP's NHIS and Common Fund to cover to enable them put up the first class maternity ward with facilities such as theatre, labour and delivery wards as well as doctor and nurses changing rooms.

The edifice comes with equipment such as anaesthesia machine, diathermy machine, baby cot, patient monitors, infusion pump, radiant warmer and many more.

Miss Bawumia Samira, who commissioned the facility in Kpandai on Friday, acknowledged the fact that maternal and child health needs must be prioritised to salvage the current high rate of child and maternal mortality in the country.

She said the new facility is expected to help reduce the pressure on existing facilities at the hospital due to the increasing population of the area.

The Second Lady added that the new facility will serve the growing health needs of the over 2,000 pregnant women who visited the hospital annually for deliveries.

"The facility will improve maternal and neonatal health in Kpandai as well as transform the lives of our expectant mothers and improve their reproductive health," she stated.

The Second Lady, while speaking at the commissioning indicated government's willingness to continue to support any activities to improve maternal mortality in the country.

She later urged all pregnant women in the District to patronise the new health facility.

