Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
NPP News | Mar 29, 2019

EC Receives Backing From NPP To Compile New Voters Register

Staff Writer
Nana Obiri-Boahen
Nana Obiri-Boahen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is backing the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new voter’s register before the General Elections which will come off in 2020.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voter’s register. The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.

But the main opposition, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voter’s register.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Boahen, in response to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) opposition to the compilation of a new register, noted that there was nothing wrong if the EC wants to compile a “reliable and credible” register.

According to the NPP, the current register is over bloated and it will be in the right direction for the EC to compile a new register. The governing party believes that the new register compilation is required to ensure a reliable and credible election.

Lawyer Obiri-Boahen further stressed that the news from the EC is welcoming and he together with his party welcomes it wholeheartedly.

Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

26 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

26 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line