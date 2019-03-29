EC Receives Backing From NPP To Compile New Voters Register
Staff Writer
Nana Obiri-Boahen
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is backing the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new voter’s register before the General Elections which will come off in 2020.
On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voter’s register. The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.
But the main opposition, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voter’s register.
Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Boahen, in response to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) opposition to the compilation of a new register, noted that there was nothing wrong if the EC wants to compile a “reliable and credible” register.
According to the NPP, the current register is over bloated and it will be in the right direction for the EC to compile a new register. The governing party believes that the new register compilation is required to ensure a reliable and credible election.
Lawyer Obiri-Boahen further stressed that the news from the EC is welcoming and he together with his party welcomes it wholeheartedly.
EC Receives Backing From NPP To Compile New Voters Register
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is backing the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new voter’s register before the General Elections which will come off in 2020.
On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voter’s register. The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.
But the main opposition, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voter’s register.
Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Boahen, in response to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) opposition to the compilation of a new register, noted that there was nothing wrong if the EC wants to compile a “reliable and credible” register.
According to the NPP, the current register is over bloated and it will be in the right direction for the EC to compile a new register. The governing party believes that the new register compilation is required to ensure a reliable and credible election.
Lawyer Obiri-Boahen further stressed that the news from the EC is welcoming and he together with his party welcomes it wholeheartedly.
Daily Guide