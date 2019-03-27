V/R: GJA Cuts Sod For Construction Of Press Center Facility

The Volta regional chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has cut sod for the building of a press center at a short ceremony held in Ho on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

The first phase of the facility when completed, would contain a pavilion, Bar/restaurant, an office, a store and a washroom. The facility’s estimated cost is believed to be around Sixty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc60,000).

The first phase is expected to be completed on Wednesday 1st May 2019. It is expected to be commissioned on Friday 3rd May to commemorate this year's World Press Freedom Day and to also mark the 70th anniversary of the Ghana Journalist Association.

Immediately after the commissioning of the first phase, contractors will move ahead with the second phase. That phase of the project would have a modern conference facility, an e-library, as well as a guest room to offer accommodation for journalists who travel to the regional capital. It will also boast of many additional offices to help Journalist when they use the facility.

Mr. Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, the Chairman of the Chapter revealed to people present for the sod cutting that the project once completed, would help improve the GJA brand, offer accommodation for visiting journalist and generate income for the association.

“...the project here is for the whole of the Volta region, and you know we have some of our colleagues in Oti, sometimes they may come around so that they can rest here. The facility would help improve the brand of GJA and help generate income for the association", he said.

Mr. Roland Affrail Monney, the National President of the Ghana Journalist Association, commended the regional leadership for the initiative and added that the Volta Region has become the reference point and a standard of measure for all the Chapters of the GJA.

“...Volta region as far as the GJA is concerned, is a reference point and a standard measure for all the Chapters of the GJA. And this is because of the fact that the Volta region has produced and continue to produce some of the finest journalists in the whole country”.

“Volta region produced the greatest female journalist, Ghana has ever produced and her name is Elizabeth Ohene. She dazzled and projected the name of Ghana so high...”, he said.

He further commended the work and efforts of veteran journalists like Ralph Avenyo, Ali Kukubor, and the entire current leadership of the Volta GJA Chapter.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa, who was at the event pledge government's support for the project.

He, however, admonished the members of the association, to remain objective and professional in their work, so as to earn the best of reputation for themselves.