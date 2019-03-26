Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 26, 2019

21 Persons Injured After Heavy Downpour In Twifo Herman

Staff Writer
NADMO says 2/3 of the township has been brought to it knees
NADMO says 2/3 of the township has been brought to it knees

The NADMO Coordinator, Joe Donkor, said he was happy no lives were lost although the situation is so bad with two third of the township affected.

While on the ground assessing the damaged caused, he told Joy News “Almost all of the schools here have been affected…there is an Islamic school which has two of their blocks destroyed.

325201963616 1i841p5cbv 7049120763730 1464284354251

Many basic schools were not in session Monday, as their buildings were affected as well.

“We are appealing to the Power Distribution Service (PDS), Ghana Education Service (GES) and other government institution as well as NGO’s to come to the aid of this town,” he said.

325201963617 h40o2r6eey 3822314666221 7294146520603

The Twifo Herman Police stations, offices of the GES, schools and Ghana Water Company have all been affected.

Mr. Donkor said the Organisation will do its best to assist the affected persons but he is appealing to kind-hearted people to come to the resident’s aid.

He advised victims of the rainstorm to find shelter elsewhere as NADMO organises itself to bring them relief.

325201963617 h41o266fea 8556055754267 6013541010932

“In the meantime, we are appealing to those in weak houses to move to safer grounds because it is now going to rain very well [heavy].

The District Chief Executive for Twifo Herman Lower Denkyira, Emmanuel Kojo Nana, described the rainstorm as the worst to have affected the area.

“The destruction is beyond anyone’s imagination,” he said.

---Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line