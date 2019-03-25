Stop Talking And Do Something Dramatic—Otabil

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has expressed sadness the recent fatal road accidents that claimed dozens of lives and injured many.

“we pray for the families who have lost dear ones; for all you know there could be a whole family wiped out for no sensible reason but that they were in a vehicle and it just crashed. It's not good and we should not allow that to happen…our sympathies to all those families and we pray God will comfort them”

About 90 people have been confirmed to have died in two separate road crashes in the Bono East and Central Regions, Friday.

The survivors have been sent to various health facilities where they are receiving treatment.

Speaking to congregants on Sunday, Pastor Otabil said: “there's no need for anybody to die on our roads…whatever we are doing to make these things happen; we need to do something dramatic because human lives are very very important…not one person needs to die unnecessarily…certain things don't make sense”

He wondered why it should be 'hazardous' to travel in 'a small country like Ghana' and urged 'our leaders to intervene'

“Ghana is a small country why should travelling be hazardous? Almost every time when somebody is traveling, you are scared. What kind of country is this? You hear people are travelling and everybody is scared. Much of our prayers are for travelling mercies; you intercede from when the journey begins to when it ends and then when they say they have arrived you are very happy and when they begin the journey again you start interceding again. I am not saying we shouldn't pray for people to have a safe journey, but the safe journey shouldn't become a major prayer topic; there are things we should pray for; for souls to be saved…

Sometimes you look at these things and you wonder where we are headed…I hope our leaders will take note of that and not just talk about it but really do something and intervene…it's not as if it happens once in a while…may God help us” he opined.

