Prophet Pleads For More Prayer As Prohecy Drops

An Accra-based man of God, King Kweku Williams, a.k.a. Prophet Solomon, has expressed regret at the unfortunate fatal accident that occurred near Kintampo, claiming the lives of some 70 persons.

The man of God, the first to release prophecies for the year 2019, in his predictions, said the Accra-Elubo and Brong Ahafo road stretches were going to experience some fatal accidents that called for intensive prayers to avert.

More than 70 passengers on board two buses that collided head-on in the early hours of Friday, March 22, 2019, on the Tamale-Kintampo Highway died instantly, sending the entire nation into a state of mourning.

“I feel very bad that the warning hasn’t been heeded to leading to these unfortunate happenings. We need to arise as a nation to pray for Ghana since God has given us the mandate,” he said upon hearing of the accident.

He emphasized that no good prophet delights in seeing a bad prediction come to pass, clarifying that, “God reveals to redeem and His revelations are a call to prayer and spiritual action”/

“It is unfortunate that, when we prophesy, some people, instead of arising in prayer, rather attack us as if we wish evil for Ghana.”

The man of God had also prophesied deaths among women and children as a result of spiritual orchestration and a strong quest for power, as well as earthquakes in some parts of the country.

He warned pastors to pray against deaths of men of God, predicting that, if care was not taken, a prominent one would die in 2019.

“The Clergy are doing their best for the nation and deserve commendation but we all need to do more to save this nation from the plots of the devil,” he added.

He once again reminded Ghanaians to wake up from sleep and stop praying only in election years, since the devil has no holiday.

Prophet Solomon is calling on the clergy to lead the way by making prayer for Ghana a prominent feature on their programmes and activities as the spiritual atmosphere charges up.