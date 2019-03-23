NDC Shock At Rampant Road Carnages Under Current Regime

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed shock and bemoaned the increasing spate of road accidents killing Ghanaians under the current regime.

In a statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, the NDC appealed to the government and the National Road Safety Commission to "take urgent steps to address this disturbing phenomenon."

Below is a copy of the statement

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) MOURNS WITH GHANAIANS ON A DAY OF TRAGIC ROAD ACCIDENTS.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), joins Ghanaians in mourning the precious souls of several of our citizens who have been reported dead in two separate road accidents both of which occurred [Friday], 22nd March 2019.

According to unconfirmed media reports, about 80 people have died and several injured in both gory accidents which occurred at Ekumfi Dunkwa in the Central Region and on the Techiman-Kintampo road in the Bono Region. The gut-wrenching details that have emerged from the two scenes have left us shocked at the scale of the two tragedies.

The NDC joins the rest of Ghanaians in expressing our heartfelt sympathies and commiserations to the families of the departed. We pray that the good Lord grants a peaceful repose of their souls and strengthen their loved ones in this time of unspeakable grief. We also wish all those who have sustained various degrees of injuries speedy recovery.

While we mourn the dead and sympathize with the injured, it is important that we bemoan the increasing spate of road accidents that continue to claim able-bodied and irreplaceable lives in the country. We appeal to government and the National Road Safety Commission to take urgent steps to address this disturbing phenomenon.

Signed.

SAMMY GYAMFI

NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER, NDC