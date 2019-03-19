Owusu Bempah Is A Disgrace To Priesthood - Hanna Bissiw

National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has descended heavily on the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah, for threatening to kill a Radio XYZ journalist.

The former Minister said the prophet has become a man of violence instead of becoming a man of peace mainly because he adores violence.

Last Friday, the spiritual father of president Nana Akufo-Addo stormed the premises of Radio XYZ 93.1 at Adjiringano, Accra, with armed men, threatening to kill host of ‘Inside Politics’, Salifu Maase also known as Mugabe.

He's alleged to have said "I will finish him (Mugabe) when he arrived at the premises.

He has since come under a barrage of criticism for his act and utterances thereafter, and Dr Bissiw is the latest to go for his jugular.

Speaking on Inside Politics on Monday, Dr Hanna Bissiw observed that the relationship between Owusu Bempah and President Akufo-Addo has resulted in the former "putting the laws into his own hands to engage in lawless acts.

"What he came to XYZ to do was lawless. His utterances after the attack are very distasteful and do not auger well. I can't listen to his sermons because it will corrupt me.He as really disgraced all christians," Mrs Bissiw said and asked him to ask God for forgiveness.

“Pastor Owusu Bempah, you have disgraced christiandom…You have disgraced yourself. If you are a true man of God, go on your knees and pray to God for forgiveness for storming XYZ with your macho men," she told Mugabe on Monday.

Pressure On Christian Council

The Christian Council in the country has been told to condemn Owusu Bempah, with some asking for the body to sanction him.

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), a mother body of majority of journalists in Ghana has condemned the attack and is demanding that the Police arrest and prosecute the televangelist for threatening Mugabe.

In a statement, the GJA said the 'man of God' had attacked two radio stations in Accra within a spate of four months - a clear indication that he is "fast gaining notoriety as a ‘man of violence’ and for which reason he must be checked.”

The GJA went on and urged the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Catholic Secretariat, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and other Christian bodies,to “roundly condemn the violent conduct of Owusu-Bempah”.

“…We do not believe assault and violence are the prodding of the Holy Spirit. That is why in their quest to rescue the perishing, Christendom in Ghana must rein in Owusu-Bempah and also endeavour to exorcise whatever spirit that spurs him to betray the godliness of Christianity for a conduct spurred by some other spirits,” said GJA president, Roland Affail Monney last Sunday.

Denial

Rev. Owusu Bempah has, however, denied attacking XYZ staff with officers of the national security after management of the firm lodged a complaint at the East Legon Police Station last Friday.

Owusu Bempah explained in a video circulating on social media that, a video in which Mugabe used denigrating words on him was sent to him, adding that because he is in good terms with the management of the radio station, he decided to approach the management of XYZ for a peaceful talk.

“I didn’t go to Radio XYZ to fight neither did I go there with the national security. The said radio station is even in the same area I stay and I am in very good terms with them. However, I was there one day when someone called to ask if I have a problem with Mugabe because he kept insulting me,” he said as he explained that he went to the XYZ Broadcasting LTD premises for a peaceful talk.

But a CCTV footage showed he nearly attacked one of the staff of XYZ. One of his body guards is also seen snatching a mobile phone of a female staff of the company.

Source: Myxyzonline.com/Ghana