PDS Workers Butchered Over Dumsor

Some workers of Power Distribution Services (PDS) have come under bloody attacks from aggrieved residents of Kokrobite. They were said to be working to restore power to the area which is near Accra.

PDS recently took over the management of electricity distribution in Ghana from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). Its workers however got involved in the unfortunate incidents of sudden intermittent power outages in some parts of country.

DGN Online is informed that one of the staff who sustained a cutlass wound during the Saturday attack, has been taken to hospital.

A Communications Consultant at the Ministry of Energy, Nana Damoah spoke about the attacks on Facebook.

He wrote: “we plead with all Ghanaians and consumers of power to please be a bit more considerate in their actions. Yesterday, as staff of PDS/ECG worked to restore power to residents around Krokrobite, they were attacked and beaten. One of the men working to restore power sustained a cutlass wound on his nose. This is very unfortunate.”

He stated that “as various teams are out in the field working to restore power in the problematic areas, please let's guarantee their safety, so they can deliver for us. It is essential for our own good.”

There has been power outages in some parts of the country recently.

PDS announced in a statement that the outages were as a result of the ongoing road construction at Pokuase and should be resolved in five days.

It has dismissed claims that the country has been plunged into power crisis as was experienced some three years ago.

---Daily Guide