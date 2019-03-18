MP Shows Confidence In PDS To Make Energy Sector More Efficient

The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee says he is confident Power Distribution Services (PDS) will make the country’s energy sector more efficient despite recent blackouts.

The power distributor has come under public backlash over nationwide outages.

But, George Duker Mireku says PDS is working to modernise the equipment that distributes power.

Speaking to JoyNews Joseph Opoku Gakpo, he said, “One thing that we need to observe is that PDS is also coming to sort of tweak and make sure engineer modernisation into the system and the bulk stations are going to be refixed with mordenation.”

The Tarkwa-Nsuam MP noted that “Obviously the lights may go off but they need to get customers informed on impending technicalities that they may embark on.”

Reacting to criticisms that the power company has started on a terrible note, he explained that nothing has really changed in terms of the workforce.

“PDS and ECG, nothing has changed as at now in terms of workforce, the same ECG are there and they have been metamorphosed to the stage of PDS…the technical men as still in place, the managerial portfolio are still in place what is changed is the asset portfolio,” he said.

Mr Duker assured that “They are practically going to modernise the equipment…they are going to add on and the system losses are going to reduce…”

Meanwhile, Power Distribution Service PDS says it is working assiduously to restore power to areas cut off following Sunday’s rainstorm.

PDS in a statement said the massive rainstorm that hit Accra and other parts of the country uprooted trees and brought down billboards on its distribution conductors causing interruptions and its distribution system and leading to outages.

It assured engineers are currently working to restore power.

