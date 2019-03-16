Bawumia Leaves For India, UK

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana for New Delhi, India on Friday, March 15th, 2019 for the 14th CII - Exim Bank Conclave on India - Africa Project Partnership slated for 17th to 19th March, 2019.

Over the past 13 editions, the CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Project Partnership has emerged as the pioneer event for Indian and African governments and industry to meet and explore new avenues of partnerships, and enables the Indian and African leadership to take stock of the progress of the partnership and address future needs.

Ahead of a number of important meetings and networking sessions, Vice President Bawumia will address the Inaugural Session of the Conclave as Guest of Honour, and give the closing remarks at the end of the Conclave.

From India, on Friday, 22nd March and Saturday 23rd March 2019, Vice President Bawumia will be Special Guest at the Humanities and Law graduation ceremonies respectively at the Buckingham University, United Kingdom.

H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President