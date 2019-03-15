Police Arrests 3 For Robbing Market Women At Kpandai

The suspects

Three armed robbers have been picked up by the police for allegedly robbing market women in the Kpandai, a suburb of the Northern Region.

The suspects: Sumaila Bella, 30, lmoro Aliu, 19, and lddirus lddi, 20 – all of Fulani descent – were identified by their victims in an Identification parade held by the police.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that suspects Sumaila and Imoro were seen at the scene some hours before the robbery incident whiles Iddirus was arrested later at Kumidi upon a tipoff when he attempted to board a tricycle to Salaga and a search conducted on him revealed two BB cartridges.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko who confirmed the arrest said at about 1920 hours a distress call received by the Kpandai police from Hon. Thomas Nkpetri, Assemblyman for Wiae area indicated that some mask men were robbing some market women and other road users on the Wiae – Nanjero road at gun point.

According to him, a team of policemen were quickly dispatched to the scene to assist the victims. On police arrival the suspected robbers had fled the scene after their operation.

DSP Tanko said a spot investigations revealed that three out of the five robbers suspected to be Fulani’s were holding rifles as the other two were also wielding machetes.

He indicated that about 1830 hours same day, the robbers blocked a section of the road which was deplorable also without network and robbed the market women and other road users of various sums of money and mobile phones.

The police PRO disclosed that there were efforts by the police to arrest two of the suspects who they believe have left the town and called on residents to volunteer information to assist the police arrest them.

—Daily Guide