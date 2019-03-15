New Waterfalls discovered in Ghana at Sefwi Bonizan in the Juaboso District

There are quite a number of waterfalls in Ghana. Notable ones are the Kintampo Waterfalls, Boti Falls, Wli, Akaah, Fuller et al.

Waterfalls form part of the Ghana's architecture and naturally create beautiful and attractive scenery which allure tourists, both indigenes and foreigners from the world over. According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, tourism is currently the fourth largest source of foreign exchange earnings estimated at US2.2 million in 2015. Well, it even gets better, there's good news.

Ghevent Media can report that a new Waterfall has been discovered in Western North, one of the newly created Regions in Ghana. The lucky town to have this Waterfall is Boinzan in the Sefwi Juaboso District.

Boinzan is a low lying town bothered with mountains to the west, north and south. It has a mesmerizing culture and beautiful people. Traditionally, it is the second town after Sefwi Wiawso which is now capital of the young region. In an interview with Ghevent Media, natives of the town disclosed that the Boinzan Waterfalls, as it's affectionately called, was once enclosed by forest. Due to the rocky and hilly nature of the terrain, no one showed particular interest in uncovering what it had to offer until recently.

Many tourists including students, teachers, clubs, associations and individuals have already been to the site and have confirmed that indeed, it is a scene to behold.

By this publication, we draw the attention of Ghana Tourist Board to this wonderful discovery for proper mapping. This is a natural resource that can tapped into to generate revenue and certainly boost tourism and our hospitality sub sector.