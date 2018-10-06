These UG halls will break your neck for Item 13 - General Sammie

Rushing for food

After meetings in Ghana, there is something known as “Item 13” which actually means, refreshment. It is widely used by Ghanaians but this might stump foreigners because they can hardly tell what it means.

This came about because, usually in meetings, number 13 on the list of the agenda is usually refreshment.

In most cases, attendees quickly glance through the program outline to confirm whether indeed it includes Item 13. It is a very important component of any outline for a program on the University of Ghana campus.

In Legon, students in Pentagon cannot be bothered. They genuinely attend programs with or without refreshment.

The Vikings — Sarbah Residents will specifically ask whether the organizers will make provisions for Item 13 or not- they see it as their basic right.

Somewhere on the hill is the Commonwealth Hall, for the Vandals, the road to Item 13 is always the shortest distance on campus, it doesn't matter where the program will be held, they will never miss it. They see refreshment as a requirement and a basic need. They never miss seminars at the Great Hall because all Great Hall Seminars make provisions for “competent item 13”. Vandals will never wait for refreshment to be given to them, they'll want to take it themselves even if it means breaking some few necks.

Akuafo and Legon Hall. The farmers are always gentle, when seated, they quickly check the last item on the outline, if it's not item 13, they simply leave before the program begins. Legon Hall residents are always sensitive when it comes to refreshments. For these two halls any serious program must provide refreshments otherwise organizers must forget it.

Volta Ladies, hmm, in a stroke, they'll change their status from attendees to waitresses. They'll always go back to the hall with not less than 3 packages.

For those in the diaspora, it's a bonus, they'll gladly accept it when given but mostly, they attend programs genuinely.

🔴Disclaimer: Content of this piece is for entertainment sake. No serious conclusions or opinions should be based on this post.

General Sammie