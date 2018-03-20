NUSSA UG, Winneba partner to campaign on streets for Western North creation

The National Union of Sefwi Students and Alumni has pledge it's support for the creation of the Western North Region. This comes after the Union's chapter of University of Education, Winneba and University of Ghana had an open discussion on the subject matter on SaturdaySaturday, March 17, 2018 in Accra .

Below is a full statement from NUSSA Legon;

Last Saturday, our colleagues from University of Education, Winneba joined us at University of Ghana.

We had extensive discussions on the Western North creation and the need for us to collectively share responsibilities to materialize what we've started.

We both agreed that the work at hand it one that falls on all of us. It's is important therefore, for us to divide the workload amongst ourselves.

To this end, we have taken it upon ourselves to use our long vacation to visit churches, markets, schools, board cars et al. to explain to our people, the need for them to embrace idea and vote for us to be on our own when the time comes.

The region creation is indeed a political issue but not a partisan one. Our individual political differences must for that matter not draw us backwards.

We use this medium to appeal to each one of you, come on deck and help, we are going to have to seek for accommodation and pay other bills in the course of the exercise. As students, our resources are very limited. We need help.

We do this for ourselves and for posterity. We want our children, our children's children and our great grand children to live in a better Sefwi, far greater with more opportunities than we have today. And when our names are seen in books, they'll look back and be proud of the efforts we made.

We at Legon take this opportunity to thank our brothers and sisters from NUSSA-UEW once again for taking the pain to pay us a family visit, a special gratitude goes to them.

NUSSA LEGON

(Members and Executives)

+233245608837