NPP To Elect Regional Executive For Empty Positions On May 4

The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its regional election on May 4 2019 to elect executives to fill vacant positions.

The decision was made after the party's National Executive Committee(NEC) held a meeting on March 12,2019 at the party's headquarters which had the attendance of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of staff and other members of the NEC.

According to the NEC, as part of regulations governing the impending conference, all persons serving as regional executives either appointed or elected in regions that have been split during the creation of new regions have the option of choosing where they want to be and should maintain their current positions.

However,any regional officer who has the desire of contesting for a different position will have to vacate his current position which will be declared vacant in order to be eligible to contest for a new position.

Read full Statement attached below:

NPP TO HOLD ELECTIONS TO FILL VACANT REGIONAL EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

The NPP shall, pursuant to Article 18 of the Party’s Constitution and notwithstanding any provision to the contrary, hold an Extraordinary Regional Annual Delegates Conference on May 4, 2019, to elect officers to occupy vacant regional executive positions, occasioned by the recent regional reorganization.

This decision was arrived at by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the party headquarters, and was subsequently ratified by National Council, same day. The meeting had in attendance, H.E. President Akufo-Addo, H.E. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, the party’s National Chairman and other NEC members.

NEC has, as part of the Regulations governing the impending conference, directed that, all persons serving as regional executives (appointed/elected) in regions that have been split, have the OPTION of choosing where they want to be, and shall MAINTAIN their current positions.

If on the other hand, any regional officer is desirous of contesting for a different position, then he/she shall vacate his/her current position, in order to be eligible to contest for the new position. Consequently, the position he/she was occupying shall be declared VACANT for fresh nominations to be filed.

Also, National Council approved the composition of Standing and Adhoc Committees of the Council comprising Finance Committee, Constitutional and Legal, Vetting Committee, Organizational Committee, Research Committee, National Disciplinary Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, ICT Committee, Welfare Committee, Elections Committee, Events Committee, Communications Committee, and also approved additional names to the party’s National Council of Elders. These committees shall soon be inaugurated.

Finally, on the impending extraordinary regional delegates’ conference, the Party shall soon come out with guidelines and modalities for the conduct of the conference in all the affected regions. It is the expectation of the Party that all stakeholders shall be guided by these directives.

...Signed...

John Boadu

General Secretary, NPP