Joy Fm Apologises To Mrs. Patience Akyianu

Joy Fm says they have become aware that their story of March 9, 2019, in which they quoted Mrs. Patience Akyianu in her discussion of submission has caused her embarrassment.

She has complained of being taken out of contest and distortion of her submissions.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited was a guest on Home Affairs programme on Joy FM. She, together with three other women executives, discussed “Balance for the Better,” as part of International Women’s Day.

We wish to apologise unreservedly to Mrs. Akyianu for the embarrassment the story inadvertently caused her. We have taken remedial steps on the situation.

