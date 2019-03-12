Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | General News

Joy Fm Apologises To Mrs. Patience Akyianu

By Modern Ghana
Mrs Akyianu is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited
Mrs Akyianu is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited

Joy Fm says they have become aware that their story of March 9, 2019, in which they quoted Mrs. Patience Akyianu in her discussion of submission has caused her embarrassment.

She has complained of being taken out of contest and distortion of her submissions.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited was a guest on Home Affairs programme on Joy FM. She, together with three other women executives, discussed “Balance for the Better,” as part of International Women’s Day.

We wish to apologise unreservedly to Mrs. Akyianu for the embarrassment the story inadvertently caused her. We have taken remedial steps on the situation.

Thank you.

—Myjoyonline

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
GJA Prez Commends Manasseh For Exposing NPP 'Militia'
Police Invites Mugabe For Questioning Over Death Threats On Manasseh
Ghana Celebrates Commonwealth @ 70
Pentecostal, Charismatic Council Threatens Demo If NDC Fails To Disband Vigilantes
TOP STORIES

Police Invites Mugabe For Questioning Over Death Threats On ...

5 minutes ago

Row At PAC Over Health Minister Dodging Committee For Questi...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line