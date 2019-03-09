NUGS Condemns Training Of NPP Militia Group At The Castle

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is taken aback by the despicable revelations that were contained in the investigative piece of Joy FM’s investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni on the illegal use of the Osu Castle, the former seat of government, as a training grounds for illegal paramilitary groups associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It comes as shocking that this incident will happen under a government led by a supposed human rights champion, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the time that the country is grappling with issues of political party vigilante groups which have resulted in a campaign by civil society organizations and well meaning Ghanaians for the total disbandment of these groups.

Further shocking is the fact that this criminal group with membership of more than 5000 toughies nationwide and headquartered at the Chistianbourg Castle is led by one Nana Wireko Addo, aka Choman, a former personal bodyguard of President Akufo-Addo and their criminal operations have managed to elope the lens of all security apparatus of this country.

NUGS would want to condemn the formation of such militia groups in no uncertain terms either by political parties or the government.

This revelations by the undercover Joy News journalist Mr. Manasseh Azure has left many questions on the minds of Ghanaian students which the Union would like to seek some answers and assurances from government in order to repose our confidence in the future of our beloved country.

Firstly, the students of Ghana would want to know to which extent the government is involved in the activities of this militia group?

We would also like to know on whose authority were these people given an office to operate from the Osu Castle?

Lastly and most importantly, what happens to these young people after these militia groups have been disbanded as stated by President in the State of the Nation address a fortnight ago?

In conclusion, as a mother union for all Ghanaian students and the future of this country, we are calling on all well meaning Ghanaians including the clergy, civil society groups , the diplomatic community etc to rise up and speak against the evil attempt by this government to thread this path. This country is gradually slipping on a tipping point and we are also calling on the government as a matter of urgency to call for the arrest of all persons who are directly and indirectly connected to this criminal enterprise. We further call on the President to take swift, definite and transparent actions to disband these groups and at large sanitize our security systems and bodies as it is clearly evident that it has been infiltrated by members of these militia groups in order to restore the lost dignity and confidence in them. Long Live NUGS, long live our motherland.

Aluta Continua✊🏾

Victoria Ascerta🙌🏽

Signed......✍🏾

_Walker Obeng Darkoh _

Press & Info. Secretary