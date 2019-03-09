“Dear boys, spend money on girls without asking for sex, your reward is in heaven. Trust me,” Guru wrote.
What's he trying to say? I mean who wants a reward in heaven for doing something?
Isn't it just enough to get your reward here and now?
Well, Guru doesn't think so. He advises boys to hope for an eternal reward, something they can easily trade for, say, sex. It gives me a sense that we can be in the business of trading our eternal rewards. And Guru doesn't want that for boys.
This author has authored 55 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: Rexkrampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Dear Boys Spend Money On Girls Without Asking For Sex— Guru’s Request
“Dear boys, spend money on girls without asking for sex, your reward is in heaven. Trust me,” Guru wrote.
What's he trying to say? I mean who wants a reward in heaven for doing something?
Isn't it just enough to get your reward here and now?
Well, Guru doesn't think so.
He advises boys to hope for an eternal reward, something they can easily trade for, say, sex. It gives me a sense that we can be in the business of trading our eternal rewards. And Guru doesn't want that for boys.
This author has authored 55 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: Rexkrampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (55)
15 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2019
Mar 3, 2019
Mar 1, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
View More