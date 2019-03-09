Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Mar 9, 2019

Dear Boys Spend Money On Girls Without Asking For Sex— Guru’s Request

By Rex Krampa
“Dear boys, spend money on girls without asking for sex, your reward is in heaven. Trust me,” Guru wrote.

What's he trying to say? I mean who wants a reward in heaven for doing something?

Isn't it just enough to get your reward here and now?

Well, Guru doesn't think so.
He advises boys to hope for an eternal reward, something they can easily trade for, say, sex. It gives me a sense that we can be in the business of trading our eternal rewards. And Guru doesn't want that for boys.

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa, © 2019

