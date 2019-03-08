Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

﻿First Lady Launches Mentorship Program For Young Girls

By Mustapha Attractive
As part of efforts to groom young women and girls across the country, First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has today held interactions with a number of women in positions of power and influence in the country. The meeting enabled the First Lady match young girls who were drawn from communities with the mentors.

Earlier, some mentors visited the young girls in schools to introduce them to the program and familiarize themselves.

At the meeting today,the First Lady led discussions on the need to driver change in the lives of young underprivileged girls in society. While pledging commitment to the program, the mentors observed the need to encourage these girls to maximise the full extents of their potential.

This move forms part of efforts under the "'Because I want to be" initiative by the Rebecca Foundation.

The First Lady was grateful to the mentors for accepting the challenge and was confident about the prospects for success and the social change this initiative would cause.

