National Security Did Not Inform Police On Bawaleshie Operation – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has corroborated claims by his juniors that the National Security Secretariat did not inform the police on the January 31 La Bawaleshie operation.

David Asante Apeatu on Tuesday, told the Commission investigating the violence that erupted as a resulted of that operation that, the National Security is not obliged to inform the police on their operations.

But according to the police chief, his men should have been informed on the La Bawaleshie operation due to the by-election which was being carried on the same day.

Mr. Asante Apeatu also noted that there is room for improvement in the collaboration between the National Security and the police.

He added that going forward, the police and the National Security need to agree on circumstances where the police should be informed on operations of the N.S.

Degeneration

Addressing the operation the National Security went to La Bawaleshie to pursue, – to search a residence on suspicion of stockpiling of arms – the IGP said the police were capable of doing same.

Mr. Asante Apeatu’s testimony before the Emile Short Commission come at the back of the degeneration of the National Security operation.

The operatives say a host of persons from the residence of the NDC candidate in the by-election, advanced toward them.

The commander of the operation also said they heard gunshots from the house causing them to fire six warning shots and arrest some suspects.

Eyewitnesses, however, say they shot more than six times.

Scores of persons were reported injured, including MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George who was slapped by an operative.

The President set up the Commission to investigate the disturbances.

—Myjoyonline