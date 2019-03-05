OKESS Alumni Association Of North America Introduces Incoming Executives

Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School in Kumasi, Ghana is known as the oldest second cycle school in the Ashanti Region.

The School prides itself having among its past students; Nana Osei Tutu II, Otumfour, The Ashanti King who celebrates his two decades since enthronement. We congratulate Otumfour on his milestone. The school many years ago was credited with producing excellent academic laurels and female athletes representing Ghana on international tournaments.

Time has passed and many past students have successfully traveled to North America (USA and Canada) to seek higher learning and greener pastures. They came together to form an Alumni Association two years ago.known as the OKESS Alumni Association of North America. An effort to raise funds in their special way of supporting their alma mater.

New executives have been elected and sworn in at a special meeting. The Special Guest who graced the occasion was; Mr. Joseph Tawiah, former Assistant Headmaster popularly known as Osibo Tawiah. In his opening remarks, Mr. Tawiah sent his goodwill message to the association.

He expressed his joy for coming on board. He assured members that he currently resides in the City of Denver, Colorado so he will be glad to guide the association with his many years of expertise. He jokingly said, "Osibo" has returned home.

Kofi Opoku Ware (Sr. Owass) then took over and moderated the meeting. He mentioned the purpose of the gathering was to officially sworn in the new executives who are; as follows;

Gordon Agbolosoo - President, Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah (Mr. CNN)- Vice President, Stephen Owusu - Secretary, Emmanuel Owusu Mensah - Organiser, Eric Osei Assibey - Finance, Gloria Firempong-Treasury, Stephen Senkyire - PRO, Each executive member was given an opportunity to address the meeting.

The President, Gordon Agbolosoo on his part thanked the whole association and immediate past leaders led by; Samuel Anderson (Sam Tuga) for their invaluable contribution to the association. He promised to liaise with the leaders of the various groups in order to foster unity and strong association. Mr. Agbolosoo also promised to treat members with the utmost dignity and work together to impact others. He told members that a meeting will be scheduled to inform members about the achievement of the previous administration and all related matters.

The Vice President, Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah (Mr. CNN) made the following remarks to express his elation as the VP of the alumni;"I am proud to be elected Vice President because I owe a duty to my school for how far I have come. Born in Britain and sent to Tafo to have a great education has helped me grow to become successful and built a brand as a Media Guru and Showbiz Promoter with the longest running Awards Show produced annually in the USA known as the 3G Awards. Will use that nearly 20 years experience to help increase membership, raise funds and reach out to many seniors 60s and 70s students to join the Association".

The remainder of the executives gave their respective speeches to express their appreciation for the general members entrusting them with the leadership roles and responsibilities.

Stephen Owusu thanked members for the position and stated that he will effectively work as a bridge to link members and the executives to ensure proper coordination.

The PRO, Stephen Boakye ( Senkyire) and the Organizer, Emmanuel Owusu Mensah ( Wadada ) thanked everyone and talked about; strategizing early in organizing the annual celebration.

The Finance Leader, Gloria Firempong encouraged members to pay their membership dues and explained how receipts can be posted on the Members platform for verification and transparency.

Also, Eric Osei Asibey Marfo (Naa Sei) mentioned he will continue to assist and coordinate with the executive team to manage the finances of the association.

The elected executives have a four-year tenure. There were goodwill messages from members extended to the executives to have patience, love and selfless devotion in the discharge of their duties.

The Executives were also advised to work hard to attract more members and bring all others on board.

The President, in his closing remarks, reminded attendees to invite colleagues to come on board.

Source: OKESS Alumni Association of North America.