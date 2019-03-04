Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
45 minutes ago

Tarkwa MP Upgrades Tarkwa And Aboso Park To 10,000 Seating Capacity

By Daniel Kaku
Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. George Mireku-Duker has cut sod for the upgrading of the Tarkwa and Aboso park to a 10,000 seating-capacity stadium.

The GHc65 million project was a key campaign promise of the MP in the run-up to the 2016 elections is being financed by the MP and GoldFields Ghana Ltd.

The stadium which when completed will become one of the best in the sub-region and boost tourism will host matches of Tarkwa-based teams and home matches of the national team.

Hon. George Mireku Duker’s, who is a member on the Goldfields Trust Fund Board, has brought a lot of developmental projects to Tarkwa.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Executive Vice President and Head of West African Operations, GoldFields Ghana Limited, Mr. Alfred Baku said his outfit will make ensure the project is delivered on time.

He further called for the support of the regulatory authorities to ensure the facility is properly maintained when completed.

Mr. Baku added that the Apinto Government Hospital will also be upgraded to a modern facility.

Two Ambulances will be donated to the two medical facilities in Tarkwa.

The MP, Hon. George Duker expressed his gratitude to the management of Goldfields Ghana Ltd for having Tarkwa at heart.

Hon. Duker appealed to the contractor to employ some local people to assist in the construction works in order to create jobs for the youth.

The MP urged residents of the area to support the contractor to complete the project on time.

The residents of the area who spoke to ModernGhana’s Western Regional Correspondent expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for fulfilling his 2016 campaign promise.

They promised to assist the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

"We thank God for having a hardworking MP, with good lobbying skills to develop the Municipal", they said.

TOP STORIES

