Dismiss Ofosu Ampofo’s Alleged Leaked Tape With Contempt – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called sympathizers and members of the NDC party to disregard the alleged leaked audio in which the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was heard inciting some form of violence in the country.

Addressing NDC members at his Victory Walk, the former President urged the party to focus on delivering its message and not be distracted.

“Our opponents are good at propaganda and they will come up from time to time with things to distract us. This issue of a [leaked] tape is just a distraction. Dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. Let us focus. Our message must be to the Ghanaian people.”

“Let us tell the Ghanaian people what we can do for them and cease the endless arguments with the NPP party. It is only a government that has too much time on its hands because it is not working, that will have time to go and bug the office of its opponents.” “We do not have time for that. Let us focus our message and tell Ghanaians what we can do for them. We already have a track record. We have governed this country before and so let us focus on the things we can do for Ghanaians to make their lives better and not be distracted by the shenanigans of the NPP party.”

In the audio, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is heard outlining plans to fight vigilante groups aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections with vigilante groups aligned to the NDC.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo outlined plans to match up against groups from the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections.

His plans also included verbal attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and also to take to the cleaners and the Chairman of the Peace Council, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

The NDC chairman said his approach to the 2020 election was going to be different and said there were plans for “covert and overt operations.”

The National Chairman has since been widely condemned for the alleged utterances.

Ofosu Ampofo yet to honour CID invitation

Although the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service has invited Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for questioning, he is yet to honour the invitation.

But the party's Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said although the National Chairman has not been to the CID headquarters, he is cooperating with the police.

According to him, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is being represented by his lawyers who are engaging with the CID to agree on an appropriate date for his meeting with the officials.

“On Thursday, at 12.15pm, we received an official invitation from the Director General of CID at our national headquarters at Adabraka. But even before that, because he had seen speculation on social media and letters inviting him to appear before the National Headquarters of the CID for the meeting, he had in the morning dispatched is lawyers to go to the CID and engage with them to, first of all, ascertain the veracity of invitation letter.”

“So after we have received the official invitation, he sent his lawyers back to engage with them so that an appropriate date and time could be agreed upon. Our lawyers are in touch with the CID. They are handling that and the national chairman will avail himself and cooperate with them in their investigations,” Sammy Gyamfi told Citi News.

