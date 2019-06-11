Ofosu Ampofo Surrendered, Not Arrested — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied that its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo only surrendered himself to the CID.

According to the party, Mr Ampofo willingly honoured a Court Warrant served on him which he obliged and reported to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID)Tuesday, June 11.

A statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, indicated that the police have accompanied Ampofo to search his resident's with his lawyers.

The statement added that a team of party elders are on standby at the CID Headquarters waiting for the next action from the police.

Mr Aseidu Nketiah, however, urged party supporters to remain calm while the elders monitor the situation and next step to proceed with.

Below is the full statement:

HOLDING STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF OUR NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

The rank and file of our party, as well as the general public, is informed that our National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, on Tuesday afternoon, tendered himself into Police following an arrest warrant produced by the police.

Consequently, the Police have proceeded to search the home of Mr Ofosu- Ampofo. The full complement of the Party’s legal team is in touch with the Police and is closely monitoring the situation. A team of senior party officials is also currently on standby at the Police Headquarters to attend to the situation.

NDC members, supporters and the general public are urged to remain calm and await information on any course of action the Party deems fit in the circumstances.

***END***

JOHNSON ASIEDU NKETIA

GENERAL SECRETARY

TUESDAY, 11TH JUNE 2019

ACCRA