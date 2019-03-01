Defeated NDC Aspirants Meet Mahama To Defeat Common 'Enemy'

All the six defeated aspirants have pledged their support for John Mahama to recapture power for the NDC.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to have dealt with the obstacle that blocked their bid to retain power in 2016 as candidates who contested in last Saturday’s presidential primaries at a seldom meeting Thursday, deliberated on working together ahead of the 2020 elections.

The meeting, according to General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, comes after a 10-member committee visited each of the contestants in their homes and held discussions with them about coming on board to support the winner.

Read also: Mahama leads NDC into 2020 elections

Joy News Komla Adom who was at the party headquarters where the meeting took place reported that all the failed flagbearer aspirants pledged to support John Mahama to recapture power from President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The spokesperson for the losers, Prof. Joshua Alabi, pledged their commitment to bring their expertise and their knowledge on board to ensure victory for the NDC.

Mr. Mahama in his address acknowledged that disunity among the rank and file of the NDC was a major cause of the humiliating defeat they suffered at the 2016 elections.

Read also: Let’s trust each other – Mahama advises supporters after emphatic win

“What we just went through in the presidential primaries has brought out the best in our party; our base has been energised [and] you’ll find that a lot of the apathy that existed in the branches appears to have been shrugged off and that is because of the competitive nature of the process we through,” he stated while expressing appreciation to his competitors.

The former President also called on the aspirants to channel their energies towards the common goal of taking back power.

“I believe that one of our Achilles hills going into 2016 [election] was a certain lack of unity…and so I think this initiative will smoothen over any issues and differences and moving together as one into the battle of 2020 enhances our opportunity and chances of clinching the victory for our great party,” he encouraged the defeated aspirants.

—Myjoyonline