GCB Supports CITI FM's Heritage Caravan

In line with GCB Bank’s agenda on the development of arts and culture, it has joined forces with Citi FM and Citi TV in the organisation of this year’s Heritage Caravan.

This is the third time GCB Bank is sponsoring the Heritage Caravan, a fun trip around the country in the quest to expose participants to the diverse culture of the Ghanaian society.

The Caravan will transport patrons to some of the most captivating parts of Ghana overflowing with history and culture.

Over the years the Caravan has attracted many local and foreign participants in the quest to have fun and also learn about the beautiful culture of Ghana.

GCB’s involvement with the caravan since its inception stems from the Bank’s five key thematic areas of corporate social responsibility in which tourism and culture play a cardinal role.

This year the bus will leave Accra on 2nd March and make stops at the various regions and return to Accra on 9th March, 2019.

Many eyeballs will be fixated on this year’s caravan as Ghana has been heralded as the next big tourist destination in the world.