Move The World To Pilot Get Global Programme In Ghana

Move The World (MTW) has launched the first in-school experiential global citizenship programme in Ghana. The Get Global Programme will partner schools in various communities to deliver bespoke and creative, curriculum-linked series of workshops for children aged 9-12. The programme is free of charge to selected schools, thanks to the generosity of its supporters.

The launch will follow an elaborate pilot phase that will engage a diverse range of school children in Medie, Ga West Municipal Assembly.

Speaking about the programme, The Country Director of Move The World in Ghana, Emmanuel Mumuni said “We want to inspire young people across the country to explore the wide variety of ways they can be involved in personal and community level problem solving, and help to create a wealth of talent for the continent's future. Growing children need to understand how connected they are to the rest of the world and MTW is taking that step to providing such an opportunity but also aligning outcomes to The Sustainable Development Goals”

Move The World believes that whether you are addressing healthcare, poverty, population control, unemployment or human rights, there's no better place to start than in the corridors of basic education.

Education is both the means as well as the end to a better life; a means because it empowers an individual to earn his/her livelihood and an end because it increases one's awareness on a range of issues – from healthcare to appropriate social behavior to understanding one's rights, and in the process evolve as a better citizen.

The Get Global Programme seeks to challenge students to think about the world around them, engage in child-friendly activities and harness their capabilities as Global Citizens.

The programme is delivered by locally trained facilitators who receive ongoing training and support from MTW throughout their work on a programme with a school. The facilitator training has been designed to educate passionate young professionals in experiential learning methods and facilitation techniques to equip them with the skill set and confidence they need to engage young students in thought-provoking and creative workshops.

The school programme runs for 6 months, with a 2-hour session every 2 weeks. Students aged 9-12 will be educated about the first 6 Sustainable Development Goals through creative projects and activities. The first six goals that will be focussed on are No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation. They will be introduced to a goal, create a school project, implement a project, and debrief the process.

The 17 Goals are interconnected and often the key to success on one will involve tackling issues more commonly associated with another. Get Global will focus on the first 6, which is believed to have a significant impact on the achievement of the rest of the SDGs.

Mr. Mumuni has indicated that the Get Global Programme will kick start in January. The first set of schools will be selected from the community of Medie and more schools outside of the district will be engaged as the capacity of the organisation grows in resources and experience.

In our fast moving world, things are changing at a rapid pace. Climates are shifting and our understanding of the world is improving- however, without actively participating in our ever-changing world, we risk further life-threatening changes for the next generation.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), otherwise known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.