Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2019 To Take Place In Accra

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC), an annual residential Pan-African women’s congregation organised by the ExLA Group under the umbrella of the ExLA Group Gender Programme (EGGP) is set to take place this year in Accra, Ghana.

The 5-day Congress is scheduled from 21st to 25th July 2019 under the theme; “Grassroots Mobilisation for Women’s Empowerment: Young Women Lead”.

The congress will feature well-renowned leaders from across the world who will take participants through various sessions including keynote presentation, panel discussions, group brainstorming sessions and a night of cultural display among others. A special feature of the 2019 edition, however, will be, the running of parallel sessions which would include presentations of various categories of projects, led by participants themselves, in their various countries and communities. Participants will also be taken on a full day trip to enjoy the beauty and heritage of some parts of the country, Ghana.

With about 800 young women from 30 countries expected to participate in the 4th edition of the Congress, as well as a wide continental and global media coverage, participants will have a broad platform for engagement of the business and social community across the world, for growth and development.

YAWC is opened to young women of Africa within the age limits of 18 and 45 who wish to be a part of the biggest platform for women empowerment in Africa. The platform promotes knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse and most importantly, engenders a strong sense of belonging which propels participants to become changemakers in their immediate environments.

YAWC is endorsed by UN Women through its West and Central African Regional Office (WCARO) and is duly represented by top officials every year during the Congress. The AU Commission’s Women and Gender Development Directorate (WGDD) also recognizes the Congress as a potent tool for the total transformation of the continent of Africa and has been a major partner in harnessing the agenda for the Congress.

Registration is currently on-going and interested participants can log on to the official website for the Young African Women Congress 2019, www.yawcafrica.org to register and participate in the biggest gathering of women in Africa.

YAWC: Empowering Women for Continental Development and Integration for a Better World.