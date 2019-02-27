Don't Lie Behind Cheap Talks

Treasure your line of thoughts and the comments you put in the public domain. In some instances, getting another chance to corroborate whatever you may have asserted could be scanty. That is the time your integrity gets soiled if luck doesn’t fall on it.

Well, we have still not ascended to the height where we would be seen as shielding each other without any strings attached; only a handful of people could do it wholeheartedly. So, in the little things that we do say and, the unwarranted judgement passed by us, we must do so with circumspection.

Tomorrow might not be guaranteed to clear your stance perfectly. Even if it does, the wounds may have been deepened already. A lot of people have regretted the very things they said without considering its ramifications.

Some of those words have turned relationships upside down. Others have braced friends and families with hostilities. And most of them have put people’s vigour at the gunpoint for the rest of their life!

We must be extremely careful. There are people who look so caring and human to us, yet they would dilute our words to suit their parochial agenda. It is not all of those who smile with us really mean good. Some want our tears to teem with sadness! So when you have the little time to share a take, your suggestion should be precise and focused on the pressing issue. This should be bereft of inflicting pain to worsen the bane of the people.

Open your eyes and capture the realities from the faux. Second chances to exonerate yourself are very rare and, often, unbelievably expensive. Remember, the first impression has continually been the tool for establishing trust and instilling confidence in your opponents.

#Yolacem

Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee