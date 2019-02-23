NDC Is Always United After Presidential Primaries - Mahama

Former President Mahama has assured party faithful's that the NDC is always very strong after every presidential primaries.

Speaking shortly after casting his ballot at Hill Top, a suburb of Bole, Mr Mahama assured everybody that there will be unity in the party after today's polls.

He cited previous primaries as an example that saw everyday rallying behind late Former President Atta Mills getting support from other contestants after the primaries to win power.

Mr Mahama also touched on vigilantism and how President Nana Addo led in the introduction and training of vigilante groups in 2015 by bringing into Ghana Serbians to train them.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of recruiting vigilantes into the various security services after winning 2016 elections.

According to the Former President, the NDC and other political parties aside the NPP had machomen who helped in security matters of their party without teaching them how to handle weapons but the NPP went extra miles to train their people on how to shoot guns, creating problems in the country.

Earlier this morning on his way to Bole, former President Mahama made a brief stop at the Wa Central constituency polling centre to observe the voting process.