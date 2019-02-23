Funerals Banned In Commemoration Of Otumfuo's Enstoolment In Asanteman

The Manhyia Palace has set in motion as part of the process towards the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as Asantehene with the announcement of a ban on funerals in Asanteman from April 8 to April 29, 2019.

A statement issued by the Manhyia Palace on February 21, 2019, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Mr Kofi Badu, said the 21-day ban was in line with Asante customs and traditions.

The ban covers the entire Ashanti and Ahafo regions, and parts of the Bono East, Bono West and Oti regions, which constitute Asanteman.

In Asante custom and tradition, the ban on funerals precedes important occasions celebrated by the Asantehene.

Adaekese

The programme of activities for the 20th anniversary celebration is yet to be released but going by tradition, one event that will attract all the attention is the Adaekese which is held to climax celebrations of specific milestones and achievements in the Asante Kingdom.

His 10th and 15th anniversary celebrations as Asantehene were crowned with Adaekese.

It is believed that even though the programme for the 20th anniversary celebration has not been released by the Manhyia Palace, going by tradition the status quo will prevail.

Enstoolment

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, 68, was enstooled as the Asantehene on April 26, 1999.

On that occasion, Barima Kwaku Dua, as he was then known, took the Busumuru sword and swore the oath of allegiance as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool to the Kumasi Traditional Council at Dwabrem at the Manyhia Palace.

He spoke in his native Asante Twi language and manhyiaonline.org captured it in English thus:“I am the grandson of Osei and Poku; I am the grandson of Nana Bonsu; I am the grandson of Nana Agyeman; Nana Kwame Kyeretwie was my uncle; Opoku Ware II was my senior brother.

“Today my elder brother Opoku Ware is gone to his village and if by the grace of the people of Kumasi you have given his gun to me to rule, if I do not rule well, if I do not govern the state and protect you well as my forefathers did, I violate the great oath.”

—Graphic.com