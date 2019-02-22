NCCE Hails Akufo-Addo's Directive On Party Militia

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has welcomed a directive by the president to the two major political parties to come together and disband party militia in the country.

Chairperson of the Commission, Josephine Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo’s directive is spot on and could not have come at a better time.

“We must commend the president for his bold statement to the effect that both parties should come to the table and begin a process of finding a solution to this problem.

“We did say at our press conference yesterday [Wednesday] that the president has taken some steps but we would like to see him be more emphatic in terms of his leadership in driving the process of disbanding party militia groups in this country and so for us, it is welcomed,” Ms Nkrumah said.

Her comments come after the president in the delivery of his third State of the Nation Address, charged the two main political parties in the country – NPP and NDC – to begin to work together and propose solutions to the party militia nuisance in the country.

The president’s directive comes after a member of the pro-NDC militia group allegedly shot and killed one person at the party’s Kumasi regional office on Monday. Another is said to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The incident received swift condemnation from the public and civil society groups and President Akufo-Addo used his delivery to condemn the act, saying “the time has come to put an end to political violence in our system.”

“Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us if the country’s peace and security is undermined,” he added, charging the parties to meet by next week otherwise he will “I will initiate legislation on this matter.”

Both parties have condemned the shooting and the NCCE boss believes that that denunciation is a good first step.

“It serves as a catalyst where we can quickly now put together a certain roadmap owned by both parties with a clear objective to disband militia groups in the country.”

Ms Nkrumah, however , wants more to be done during the process, especially because, the groups are armed. She fears that simply disbanding them without retrieving these weapons will make any steps taken useless .

“In the past, these groups have been sponsored by parties they have acquired weapons and they wield these weapons.

“So there is a multi-stakeholder engagement that I think, must be brought to bear on this. Small Arms {Commission] must have a role to play,” she said.

That notwithstanding, she also wants a critical look at the lingering mistrust of the country’s security agencies stepping up the confidence in the country’s security agencies because, disbanding alone will mean nothing if that is not addressed.

“We need to look at it holistically in order for us to find a solution that is lasting that ensures continues peace and stability of our country.”

