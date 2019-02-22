Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Nana Addo Selects Tamale For 62nd Independence Celebration

By Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Nana Addo Selects Tamale For 62nd Independence Celebration

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that this year's 62nd Independence day Celebration on 6th March will be held in Tamale, Northern Region.

This according to the President, celebrating this year's Independence day in Tamale is also a way to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and to restore peace in Dagbon.

According to him, this will be the first time in the nation's history to celebrate Independence day outside the nation's capital, Accra.

He said during his 3rd State of the Nation Address in Parliament The SONA to parliament this year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on his party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to as a matter of urgency voluntarily disband all vigilante groups in the country latest by next week.

He said both parties must engage in a dialogue on possible ways to completely flush them out.

Delivering his 3rd State of the Nation Address in Parliament, President Nana Addo said failure to do so will force him to pass a legislation that will compel both parties to disband those groups.

"I want to use this platform to make a sincere appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC to come together as soon as possible, probably next week, and agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politics," he said.

Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Blandina Awinbun Atintande News Reporter
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
SONA 2019: Aggrieved Customers Bar Teeth At Akufo-Addo For Sidelining Them
ISMI Empowers 30 Fishery Officers To Clampdown Illicit Fishing On The Gulf Waters
New Education Curricula Do Not Have Our Input - NAGRAT
NCCE Hails Akufo-Addo's Directive On Party Militia
TOP STORIES

Ex-Ministers To Cough GH¢2k For Mahama’s Campaign

29 minutes ago

Mosquito Kick Against NPP, NDC Meeting To Disband Party Mili...

38 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line