Nana Addo Selects Tamale For 62nd Independence Celebration

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that this year's 62nd Independence day Celebration on 6th March will be held in Tamale, Northern Region.

This according to the President, celebrating this year's Independence day in Tamale is also a way to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and to restore peace in Dagbon.

According to him, this will be the first time in the nation's history to celebrate Independence day outside the nation's capital, Accra.

He said during his 3rd State of the Nation Address in Parliament The SONA to parliament this year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on his party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to as a matter of urgency voluntarily disband all vigilante groups in the country latest by next week.

He said both parties must engage in a dialogue on possible ways to completely flush them out.

Delivering his 3rd State of the Nation Address in Parliament, President Nana Addo said failure to do so will force him to pass a legislation that will compel both parties to disband those groups.

"I want to use this platform to make a sincere appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC to come together as soon as possible, probably next week, and agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politics," he said.