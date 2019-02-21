Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
38 minutes ago | General News

Video: First Lady Shows Love To The First Gentleman

By Modern Ghana
President Akufo-Addo’s third State Of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21 went down well from all angles, even on the romantic front.

His beautiful wife, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo blew kisses at him as he made his way inside Parliament to deliver his address.

The First Lady looked ready to kiss her husband publicly, but the shy looking Akufo-Addo quickly hesitated.

That notwithstanding, many onlookers including Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and wife of Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, Alberta Ocquaye, were visibly amazed at the show of love from the First Lady towards her husband.

General News
