Volunteer To End Political Vigilantism Else....--Akufo-Addo On State Of The Nation

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the two major political parties, NPP and NDC to come together and have a dialogue to end political vigilantism in the country.

At Parliament during his State of The Nation Address, President Nana Akufo-Addo appealed to the leaders of the main political parties, NPP and NDC to come together as soon as possible and agree on how to end vigilantism.

"I want to use this platform to make a sincere appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC to come together as soon as possible, probably next week, and agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politics," he said.

"Mr. Speaker, I've asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting, the security services in the country will be on standby to assist this meeting. If this voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I'll initiate legislation in the matter," he said.