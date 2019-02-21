Family Of Slain NDC Man In Kumasi Shooting Wants Justice

The family of the 34-year-old man who was killed in the shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday is demanding justice from government and the Police.

It is unclear what caused Monday's incident, which left another person critically injured. A burial service for the deceased, which was done this morning according to Islamic customs, was characterized by a tensed atmosphere.

There are still armed police and military personnel at Akurem in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, to avert any possible disturbances.

Speaking to Citi News, Brother of the deceased, Tanko Iddris said they are expecting the government to get the perpetrators arrested.

“What we are expecting from the government is justice. This is not about party A or B. The constitution of Ghana knows how it should handle this issue and deal with the perpetrators.”

The incident left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting is said to have happened when the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Regional Executive Committee met at the regional office.

So far, police have said men with guns on motorbikes “invaded the premises, shooting indiscriminately.”

A team of crime officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Command were deployed to the office at Amakom in minutes after the incident.

There were traces of blood stains around the premises of the office when Citi News got there on Monday afternoon before it was cordoned off.

Condemnation of clash

The NDC Secretariat in the region has condemned the clash describing it as regrettable.

The party first confirmed that one person had died from the incident.

“We regret to announce that one of the two men who was shot has passed on and the other is in a critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).”

Former President John Dramani Mahama also said the incident was “clearly a criminal act”.

“I strongly condemn this incident. It is clearly a criminal act, and I call on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate and immediately apprehend the culprits and subject them to the full rigours of the law.”

Suame NDC Chair attacked over party car

This incident comes after the Constituency Chairman for the NDC in Suame, Ashanti Region, Saeed Umar , was last week attacked by some assailants believed to be NDC members.

The victim, Saeed Umar was allegedly attacked by some supporters who demanded he returned a vehicle belonging to the party.

Some three persons arrested in connection with the alleged attack was subsequently granted bail .

